NationalPolitics

Complaint Against JP Nadda, Amit Malviya over Alleged Intimidation of SC, ST Voters in Karnataka

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 6 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Complaint Against JP Nadda, Amit Malviya over Alleged Intimidation of SC, ST Voters in Karnataka

Complaint Against JP Nadda, Amit Malviya over Alleged Intimidation of SC, ST Voters in Karnataka

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
amit shah
Complaint Against JP Nadda, Amit Malviya over Alleged Intimidation of SC, ST Voters in Karnataka

New Delhi: Congress on Sunday filed a complaint against BJP chief JP Nadda, BJP state president BY Vijayendra and the party’s social media in-charge Amit Malviya over a video posted by the saffron party’s Karnataka wing on their social media “For allegedly intimidating members of Schedule caste or tribe to not vote for a particular candidate with an intention to create feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will against members of SC/ST community and violating model code of conduct by using animated video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah by portraying Congress party as favouring a particular religion and suppressing members of SC/ST and OBC community,” the Congress complaint read.

The grand old party in its complaint said that the saffron party violated model code of conduct by using animated video of Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, “by portraying congress party as favouring a particular religion and supressing members of SC/ST and OBC community,” the complaint read.






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 6 mins ago
0 12 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place, New Delhi; Area Cordoned Off | Details Inside

19 hours ago

We Have Been Very Open Society: Jaishankar Corrects Biden’s ‘Xenophobic’ Remark On India, Cites CAA

20 hours ago

Good News For Commuters! Uttar Pradesh Three More Highways To Get FASTag Systems

21 hours ago

Congress Puri Candidate Opts Out Of Lok Sabha Polls After Party Denied Funds

21 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow