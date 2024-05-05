Complaint Against JP Nadda, Amit Malviya over Alleged Intimidation of SC, ST Voters in Karnataka

Home

New Delhi: Congress on Sunday filed a complaint against BJP chief JP Nadda, BJP state president BY Vijayendra and the party’s social media in-charge Amit Malviya over a video posted by the saffron party’s Karnataka wing on their social media “For allegedly intimidating members of Schedule caste or tribe to not vote for a particular candidate with an intention to create feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will against members of SC/ST community and violating model code of conduct by using animated video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah by portraying Congress party as favouring a particular religion and suppressing members of SC/ST and OBC community,” the Congress complaint read.

Congress files a complaint against BJP national president JP Nadda, BJP social media in-charge Amit Malviya, BJP state president BY Vijayendra over a video posted by BJP Karnataka on their social media for allegedly intimidating members of Schedule caste or tribe to not vote for… pic.twitter.com/L0js2KjVRh — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2024

The grand old party in its complaint said that the saffron party violated model code of conduct by using animated video of Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, “by portraying congress party as favouring a particular religion and supressing members of SC/ST and OBC community,” the complaint read.







