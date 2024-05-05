Home

News

Char Dham Yatra 2024: Uttarakhand Police Beefs Up Security, Deploys Additional Forces

Every year, the shrines remain closed for six months. They will open in Summer (April or May) and will close in winter (October or November).

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The priests are divided on the issue with some senior priests favouring the renovation work currently underway inside the temple’s sanctum sanctorum.

Dehradun: The much-anticipated Char Dham Yatra will kickstart on May 10. The yatra is a pilgrimage to the four sacred sites located in Uttarakhand–Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The pilgrimage starts at Yamunotri, moves on to Gangotri and then to Kedarnath, and concludes at Badrinath, following a clockwise route.

To ensure safe conduct of the yatra, the Uttarakhand Police has beefed-up the security. Talking to news agency ANI, DGP Uttarakhand Abhinav Kumar said, “We have deployed forces separately at all four Dhams, especially during the Yatra. A seasonal police station is opened at Shree Badrinath Temple and a seasonal police station is opened at both Kedarnath Temple and Gangotri, Yamunotri and we have also deployed Home Guards separately there. Also, we are making arrangements for CCTV etc.”

Every year, the shrines remain closed for six months. They will open in Summer (April or May) and will close in winter (October or November). Those who are interested to take part in the Yatra must note that the official link to register for the Char Dham Yatra 2024 is registrationandtouristcare.uk.gov.in.

It is important to note that the voyage can be covered either via roads or by air with helicopter services. Pilgrims can decide how they want to complete the pilgrimage. Some devotees choose to complete the Do Dham Yatra only, covering two shrines, i.e., Kedarnath and Badrinath, as outlined on the official website of Uttarakhand Tourism.







