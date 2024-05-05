Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To File Nomination From Varanasi On May 14

Varanashi: In a significant development, it has been confirmed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14, BJP’s city president Vidyasagar Rai said on Sunday.

Also, it has been reported that PM Modi will hold a roadshow in the constituency, and preparations for it are underway, as per a report by the Financial Express.







