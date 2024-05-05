Robert Vadra Trashes BJP’s ‘Systematically Marginalising’ Claim

Home

The BJP BJP claimed that the “Rahul (Gandhi) camp is systematically marginalising” Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and her businessman husband, Robert Vadra.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra‘s husband, Robert Vadra, Sunday trashed the claims by the BJP that the husband-wife duo was being ‘systematically marginalised’ by Priyanka’s brother Rahul Gandhi, asserting that there is “no power” can engineer a split in the family.

Both Priyanka and her husband Vadra are not contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha Election 2024 amid earlier speculations which had suggested that they would be given tickets from Amethi and Rae Bareli constituencies.

Responding to the saffron party’s claims, Robert asserted “no power, positions of politics can get between family”, adding he will continue helping people through his public service.

“No power, positions of politics can get between our family. We all have, we will and we shall always work for the people and betterment of our great nation. Thank you to everyone for your support and best wishes. Will help as many people as I can, through my public service always,” Robert Vadra wrote on his Facebook page.

Rahul camp ‘marginalising’ Vadras?

On Saturday, BJP I-T cell chief Amit Malviya took shots at Vadra, claiming he “overlooked for the Amethi seat” despite (his) “immense popularity”.

“Spare a moment for Robert Vadra, who, despite claiming immense popularity in Amethi, was overlooked for the seat. It is obvious that Rahul Gandhi camp is systematically marginalising both, Priyanka Vadra and her husband, in the Congress. How soon before the sister rebels?” Malviya posted on X.

‘Yeh apne jija ke nahi huye’

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also took a dig at the Gandhis during a poll rally on Saturday, claiming Rahul Gandhi had “snatched the rights” of his sister and brother-in-law by deciding to contest Lok Sabha elections from the Rae Bareli seat.

Addressing an election rally MP’s Guna Lok Sabha constituency, Yadav claimed that Robert Vadra had put up posters in Uttar Pradesh and he was ready to fight the Lok Sabha polls from Rae Bareli but Rahul Gandhi did not allow this and decided to contest himself.

“‘Ye Apne Jija Ke Nahi Huye’ (Rahul wasn’t even loyal to his own brother-in-law)! He (Rahul) filed the nomination from Rae Bareli by snatching the rights of his sister,” the BJP leader claimed.

Notably, in an interview with news agency ANI last month, Robert Vadra had expressed his desire to contest from Amethi, saying that the people of the constituency expect him to represent them in Parliament.

However, the Congress, on May 3, announced Rahul as a candidate from Raebareli and loyalist KL Sharma from Amethi, keeping Priyanka as well as Vadra out of the electoral contest.

Sharma is pitted against Union Minister Smriti Irani, who trounced Rahul in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

