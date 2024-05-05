Home

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Tent Collapses During Akhilesh Yadav’s Public Rally In Jalesar | Watch

A tent collapsed during a rally by Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav in Etah. Check out the viral video.

Etah: In a shocking incident in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a tent at the election rally of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav suddenly collapsed on Sunday. The shocking occurrence sent everyone into a flurry, causing a minor panic situation. However, the immediate response from the on-site security team and volunteers ensured that everyone was safe, with no reports of injuries.

Watch:

#WATCH | Etah, Uttar Pradesh: Tent collapses during Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav’s public rally in Jalesar. pic.twitter.com/qVYZe3kWeX — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2024

The viral video on social media reveals a tense moment at Akhilesh Yadav’s rally when a tent collapses. The video clip, just over a minute long, shows a man precariously perched atop the tent while bystanders capture the dramatic sequence. As a result, the video captures the ensuing pandemonium after the tent’s unfortunate collapse at the rally.

Samajwadi Party To Win Lok Sabha Polls Using EVMs: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday that their agitation against Electronic Voting machines (EVM) would continue. He called resistance against EVMs “a long fight.”.

“Germany is an example of an economically and socially stronger country than India, where the use of EVMs is considered unconstitutional… We have decided that we will defeat them using EVMs and then we’ll remove EVMs,” added the SP Chief. He highlighted that America, Japan, and many European countries don’t consider EVM but only ballots.

Yadav stated, “The people of Manipuri have made up their minds to make us win with the great majority…None of their policies have reached the people. The people are ready to give them a response…”

Meanwhile, praising the nomination of his ally partner in the INDIA bloc, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Friday that it is not about family this time, the whole family is on the field to protect the Constitution.

After days of speculation, Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Raebareli, a stronghold of the Gandhi family, which was represented by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, in the outgoing Lok Sabha. There was anticipation earlier that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest from either Amethi or Raebareli, two seats in Uttar Pradesh, which are prestige battles for the party.

Speaking on PM Modi’s statement on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s candidature from Raebareli, Yadav stated, “There are many examples of leaders contesting from two Lok Sabha constituencies. We have also contested from two Lok Sabha constituencies, Netaji has also contested from two Lok Sabha constituencies, Prime Minister has also contested from two Lok Sabha constituencies. Rahul Gandhi will win in Wayanad and Raebareli with record votes.”

