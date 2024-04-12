NationalPolitics

Phase 3 Nomination Process Begins Today; Counting of Votes to Be Held on June 4

Nominations for the third Phase of General Elections 2024 will begin today, April 12, 2024.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Nomination Process For Phase 3 of Lok Sabha Polls Begins Today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The nomination process for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls to be held in 94 constituencies across 12 states on May 7 will begin on Friday, April 12, 2024. The States/UTs included in Phase 3 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

According to the schedule released by the Election Commission of India(ECI), the last date for the filing of papers is April 19, 2024. The date for Scrutiny of nominations is April 20. The last date for withdrawal of candidatures is April 22.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase 3 Schedule For The General Election to Lok Sabha 

  • Announcement & Issue of Press Note: 16 March 2024
  • Date of Issue of Gazette Notification: 12 Apr 2024 (Friday)
  • Last Date of Making Nominations: 19 Apr 2024 (Friday)
  • Date for Scrutiny of nominations: 20 Apr 2024 (Saturday)
  • Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidatures: 22 Apr 2024 (Monday)
  • Date of Poll: 07 May 2024 (Tuesday)
  • Date of Counting: 04 June 2024 (Tuesday)
  • Date before which election shall be completed: 06 June 2024 (Thursday)

The notification for the adjourned poll in 29-Betul (ST) PC of Madhya Pradesh will also be issued today April 12, 2024. Earlier, Voting in the Betul constituency was scheduled to be conducted in the second phase on April 26. The election in the Betul Lok Sabha seat was “adjourned” following the death of the BSP’s candidate. “The polling in these 94 PCs along with an adjourned poll in 29-Betul (ST) PC of Madhya Pradesh will take place on 07.05.2024. Election for 29-Betul (ST) PC of Madhya Pradesh which was to be held in 2nd Phase was adjourned due to the death of a contesting candidate of Bahujan Samaj Party,” ECI in an official notice said.

In case a candidate of a recognised national or state party dies before the polls, the election is postponed to allow the party to identify and field a fresh candidate.




