Attention Noida, G-Noida Commuters – Traffic Advisory issued Due To Repair Work on Elevated Road; Check Alternative Routes

The Noida Authority informed about the repair work on the Elevated Road will start on Friday (May 10). Due to which traffic has been diverted. Check traffic advisory here.

Noida Traffic Advisory News: The Noida Authority on Thursday informed that the repair work on the busy Elevated Road will start tomorrow, May 10. The repair work includes resurfacing the stretch from Sector 31/25 to Sector 18. Due to the ongoing repair work, traffic was affected, and heavy traffic congestion was reported near Sector-61 Shopprix Mall and the Sector-33 RTO office. The traffic is worst during the peak hours, affecting commuters heading to schools, colleges, and workplaces.

The vehicles heading towards DND, Chilla, Delhi, Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and Parichowk will be rerouted in order to reduce the impact of the traffic congestion. However, the traffic police have requested commuters to follow the revised traffic patterns to ensure a smooth commute.

Here is the Latest Noida Traffic Advisory

If you’re planning a journey from the ISKCON Temple in Sector-33 towards Sector-18 or the Expressway between Noida and Greater Noida, prepare to follow a new path. You’ll be guided to travel using the MP3 Road, which runs through Sector-35 Morna.

If you’re driving from the ISKCON Temple in Sector-33 and heading towards Sector-18, Chilla/DND, there’s an option to make a U-turn before you get to the Sector-31/25 roundabout. You can simply use Adobe roundabout and Stadium roundabout, by sticking to the MP-1 route.

If you’re going from Sector-67 or Police Station Phase-3 towards Sector-18, here’s a little heads-up for your journey. Make a left turn when you reach the underpass at Sector-60. From there, stick to the MP3 route that will lead you through Hoshiarpur and the City Centre. Your final destination will be the lovely Sector 37, right by the Botanical Garden. Safe travels!

Vehicles that are coming from Sector-62/Model Town, NH-24 and heading towards Sector-18 through the Sector-60 underpass can take MP-3 route. Traffic from Sector-71 towards Sector-18 will be directed via the Sector-52 Metro on the MP-3 route, passing through Hoshiarpur and City Centre to Sector 37/Botanical Garden.

Commuters journeying from Kisan Chowk and Parthala going to Sector-18 are advised to take the MP3 route through the Sector-71 underpass. The route passes Hoshiarpur and City Centre, culminating at Sector 37/Botanical Garden. Anil Yadav, DCP Traffic, ensures priority to emergency vehicles during this reroute. He also urges everyone to ponder other possible routes to avert possible slow-downs. If commuters encounter any traffic issues, they can call the traffic helpline at 9971009001 for assistance.

DCP Traffic Anil Yadav has assured that emergency vehicles will be given safe passage during the diversion period and urges the public to utilise alternative routes to avoid delays. Commuters facing any traffic-related issues can contact the traffic helpline at 9971009001 for assistance.








