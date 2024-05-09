Home

News

Mumbai Water Cut: These Areas To Face Water Crisis On May 11 | Check Affected Places

BMC further added that it has collaborated with the Marine Drive Traffic Police and secured necessary permissions to minimise traffic disruptions.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Water Cut In Mumbai

Mumbai: Some parts of Mumbai, including Koliwada and Colaba, will face water cut for eight hours on Saturday, May 11, due to the repair works on the water channel on Jeevan Bima Road. The repair of a 1200 mm diameter water channel on Jeevan Bima Road in A Ward will be undertaken from 3:30 PM to 11:30 PM, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)

As per BMC, the main water line has developed a leak during the ongoing Metro 3 work on Jeevan Bima Road, Churchgate in the A Ward.

“The 1200 mm diameter water pipe, used from Cross Maidan Tunnel to supply water to A Ward of the BMC, underwent inspection following reports of low pressure and reduced quantity of supply. It was discovered that the water channel had developed a leak during Metro 3 construction work near the Mantralaya Building on Jeevan Bima Road. The BMC’s emergency repair department promptly assessed the situation. Immediate repair of the leak is necessary to prevent water wastage and potential road flooding. The repair work is estimated to take approximately 7 to 8 hours,” the civic body said.

BMC further added that it has collaborated with the Marine Drive Traffic Police and secured necessary permissions to minimise traffic disruptions.

“The Marine Drive Traffic Police has approved the repair of the water channel on Saturday. The Emergency Repair Department (ERC) will commence repair works from 9:00 AM, with excavation starting at that time. Following the pumping out of water from the channel, the actual repair work will begin at 3:30 PM. Water supply will resume during the morning and afternoon sessions for the respective areas,” the civic body said.

Check Affected Areas Here

Regular water supply to Colaba (4:30 PM to 6:30 PM), additional special water supply to Koliwada (6:30 PM to 6:45 PM), and extra special water supply to the Naval area will be completely suspended from 6:50 PM to 7:05 PM.

The BMC has advised residents of Colaba, Koliwada, and the Naval area to store sufficient water in anticipation of the interruption.







