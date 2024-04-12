IIT Guwahati Student From Bihar Found Dead In Hostel Room, Suicide Suspected, Family Demands Probe

IIT Guwahati Suicide Case: The first-year BTech was found dead in his hostel room on Wednesday night.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Representational Image

Guwahati: In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old IIT Guwahati student was allegedly found dead in his hostel room. Police said they suspect it as a case of suicide and the family members of the deceased have demanded a probe into his death.

Notably, the first-year BTech was found dead in his hostel room on Wednesday night. Sources told NDTV that the body of the student was found by security guards on Wednesday night while his roommate was away.

Suicide Note Recovered

According to police, a note was also recovered from his room and has been sent for forensic analysis.

Shocked by the incident, the family members of the deceased student, who was from Bihar, have demanded a probe into his death. They also alleged negligence by the institute.

Police further stated that the postmortem examination of the body is being conducted and suspected that the student killed himself owing to stress. “We are investigating all possible angles and awaiting the autopsy report,” police said.

IIT Guwahati Condoles Student’s Death

In the meantime, the IIT Guwahati condoled the death of the student and in a statement expressing grief over his death.

“It is with deep regret that IIT Guwahati shares the unfortunate news of the death of a male student on campus on 10th April. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, and we are providing them with the necessary support during this difficult time. The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this unfortunate incident. Our thoughts are with the grieving family. Keeping the privacy of the student and sensitivity of this incident in consideration, the media is requested to maintain discretion while reporting on this incident,” the statement read.

The development comes just after 3 months when a fourth year BTech student was rushed to hospital in an unconscious state after a New Year party where she was declared dead by doctors. In the recent past, another IIT Guwahati student was detained after he allegedly pledged allegiance to ISIS.

Disclaimer:

If you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or a crisis, please seek help immediately. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families. These services are free and confidential.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) 18602662345

Life Suicide Prevention (Andhra Pradesh): 78930 78930

NOTE: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.







