AAP leader Atishi went on to say that the people of Delhi have given a clear mandate to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Delhi Minister and AAP leader Atishi Singh addresses a press conference at the party office, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi along with other leaders held a protest in the national capital against Kejriwal’s arrested in liquor scam and warned the BJP that imposing President’s rule in Delhi will be illegal, unconstitutional and against the mandate of the people of Delhi. She went on to say that the people of Delhi have given a clear mandate to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party.

“Let me warn the BJP that imposing President’s rule in Delhi will be illegal, unconstitutional and against the mandate of the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi have given a clear mandate to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party,” she said.

#WATCH | Delhi Minister & AAP leader Atishi says, “Let me warn the BJP that imposing President’s rule in Delhi will be illegal, unconstitutional and against the mandate of the people of Delhi. The people of Delhi have given a clear mandate to Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party.” pic.twitter.com/IbcVTnpkNK — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

The development comes a day after Arvind Kejriwal, while approaching the Supreme Court, contended in the appeal that his arrest after the announcement of the general elections was “motivated by extraneous considerations.”

The appeal said that the sitting Chief Minister had been arrested in a “motivated manner” in the middle of the election cycle, especially after the declaration of the schedule of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

On Wednesday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kejriwal approached the Supreme Court, challenging the High Court’s order passed on Tuesday, which dismissed his plea for release from jail and rejected his argument of political vendetta amid the looming Lok Sabha elections.

The High Court had said that Kejriwal’s absence from nine ED summons over six months undermined any claims of special privilege as Chief Minister, suggesting his arrest was an inevitable consequence of his non-cooperation.

Seeking urgent intervention from the Supreme Court, Kejriwal’s appeal stated that it is an issue of the illegal curtailment of Kejriwal’s liberty.

Kejriwal’s arrest also constitutes an “unprecedented assault on the tenets of democracy” based on “free and fair elections” and “federalism,” both of which form significant constituents of the basic structure of the Constitution, the appeal further stated.

The petition, while seeking the release of the Delhi Chief Minister from jail, said the ED has “allowed its process to be used and misused by vested interests” as an instrument of oppression to not only “invade the liberty of the political opponents” in the midst of General Election, 2024 of such vested interest but also “to tarnish their reputation and self-esteem”.







