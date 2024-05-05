Dry Day Announced In These States Between May 5-7, Check List

Home

Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 on May 7, take a look at the states including Uttar Pradesh and Assam, where a dry day has been declared amid the polls. Check full list…

New Delhi: India is a democratic nation and every five years, this virtue of the country is celebrated in the form of General Elections when the citizens of India exercise their power of vote, to elect the Central Government for India, for the next five years. This year is the year of elections and the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is being conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a total of seven phases. Out of the seven phases, two have been completed and the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 is scheduled for May 7, 2024. For the third phase of the elections, schools have been closed in the constituencies of states where polling will be held, other restrictions have been announced and a Dry Day has also been announced amid the ongoing polls. Take a look at the list of places were there will be a Dry Day between May 5 to May 7, 2024.

As mentioned earlier, amid the ongoing Lok Sabha polls and ahead of the third phase of voting, which will take place on May 7 in 94 constituencies of 12 states, the state governments of certain states have announced a Dry Day on and around the date of polling. Dry Day means that on the days of restrictions, alcohol will not be sold in the city, there will be strict prohibition.

Take a look at the list of states and areas where a Dry Day has been announced for the third phase of the ongoing general elections.

Uttar Pradesh: In UP, four districts, where all liquor shops will remain closed for the polls, are Bareilly, Aonla, Badaun and Sambhal. The prohibition order will remain in place from 6:00 PM on May 5 till the end of polling on May 7, 2024. This order is for all liquor shops in the area, within a radius of 8 km of the constituencies. Assam: Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills has announced Dry Days in the district from 4:00 PM on May 5 till the end of voting on May 7, 2024. Dry Days have also been declared in Guwahati city by the Kamrup-Metro district administration from 5:00 PM on May 5 to 5:00 PM on May 7, 2024. Goa: Dry Day has also been declared in Goa as the state will go for voting during the third phase. Gujarat: Gujarat already is a Dry State and will remain so, during the third phase of elections on May 7.

As said before, the first two phases of voting have been completed and the third phase will be on May 7 with voting in 94 constituencies of 12 states. Phase 4 will take place on May 13 with voting in 96 constituencies across 10 states and 20th May is the date for phase 5 when voting will take place in eight states at 49 constituencies. The sixth phase will take place on May 25 with polling in 57 constituencies of seven states and the last phase will be on June 1 with voting in 57 constituencies across eight states. The counting of votes, i.e. result declaration will happen on June 4, 2024.







