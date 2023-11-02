The main complainant said the principal had molested her on two occasions and when she asked him to stop, he threatened her to rusticate from the school. – Haryana Govt School Sexual Assault Case: More Girl Students Come Forward Against Principal, Accused Still At Large
Haryana Govt School Sexual Assault Case: More Girl Students Come Forward Against Principal, Accused Still At Large
