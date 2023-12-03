Sunfeast YiPPee! augments its masala noodles portfolio

ITC’s Sunfeast YiPPee!, a leading instant noodles and pasta brand, has launched a new variant – YiPPee! WOW Masala noodles, thereby expanding its product range. This new delicious offering promises to bring an extra punch of masala flavour to the taste buds of consumers at only Rs. 10 per pack (50 g).

YiPPee! realized that consumers were looking for good quality masaledar instant noodles at a convenient price point. YiPPee! being one of the most loved noodle brands across the country, curatedYiPPee!WOW Masala to meet this need. The new offering – YiPPee! Wow Masala promises to be maasaledaar and tasty at a competitive price of Rs.10per pack (50g).

Talking about the launch, Mr. Suresh Chand, VP & Head of Marketing, Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods commented, “Our flagship Magic Masala variant continues to be our key growth driver since launch. However, with YiPPee! WOW masala, we are looking to satiate consumers with a differentiated and delicious flavour of instant noodles. We are confident that this masaaledar noodles will be appreciated and enjoyed by consumers.”YiPPee! WOW Masala is available in multiple markets across India, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Assam, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh across retail stores and shall be soon available in e-commerce and quick-commerce platform