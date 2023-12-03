Dabur Chyawanprash signs Sourav Ganguly as Brand Ambassador for East India

India’s leading Science-based Ayurveda expert Dabur India Ltd today signed Former India captain and star cricketer Sourav Ganguly as the new brand ambassador of its flagship health supplements brand Dabur Chyawanprash.

Dabur is set to launch a new ad campaign titled “Immunity Badhane Mein Baniye No.1”, tailored for the Eastern Indian markets. The campaign, featuring Sourav Ganguly, will soon be aired across media platforms. Sourav Ganguly’s authoritative voice becomes the guiding force in Dabur’s campaign, ensuring that the message of fortifying immunity with Dabur Chyawanprash carries undeniable weight and resonates with every household.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sourav Ganguly to the Dabur family as the brand ambassador for Dabur Chyawanprash. With his charismatic personality, influence, and a strong commitment to health and fitness, we believe he is the perfect fit to represent our brand. Sourav’s association with Dabur Chyawanprash will further enhance our brand’s reach and connect with consumers in Eastern India,” Mr. Rakesh Tahiliani, AGM Marketing-Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd said.

Commenting on this association, Sourav Ganguly said, “I am thrilled to be associated with Dabur Chyawanprash, a brand that has been a part of our lives for years. As an athlete and a health-conscious individual, I understand the importance of maintaining a strong immune system. I would like to bring attention of the people to focus on building inner strength to fight seasonal diseases, instead of looking for a ‘fire-engine approach’ for getting relief through medicines. Enhancing immunity is an effective way to fight illnesses like cough, cold & flu etc. Dabur Chyawanprash, with its time-tested formulation, has proven to be an effective immunity booster. I look forward to spreading awareness about the brand and its remarkable benefits among the people.”

“Chyawanprash is an effective solution to help fight against 100+ Illnesses. It contains many Ayurvedic ‘Rasayana’ herbs like Amla, Ashwagandha, Giloy etc. which help protect from a variety of infections through their immunomodulatory effects. Dabur Chyawanprash has been committed to helping every Indian achieve a strong immunity for over 100 years,” Mr. Subhodeep Roy, Business Head-East, Dabur India Ltd said.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/pcgwqzF0jWM

About Dabur India Ltd: Dabur India Ltd is one of India’s leading FMCG Companies. Building on a legacy of quality and experience for 139 years, Dabur is today India’s most trusted name and the world’s largest Ayurvedic and Natural Health Care Company. Dabur India’s FMCG portfolio includes nine Power Brands: Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Honitus, Dabur Lal Tail and Dabur Pudin Hara in the Healthcare category; Dabur Amla, Vatika and Dabur Red Paste in the Personal care space; and Réal in the Food & Beverages category.