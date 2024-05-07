Varuna Group’s Pioneering Role in Sustainable Logistics with Climes

Varuna Group, a leading supply chain provider, has partnered strategically with Climes, Indias leading climate finance company, to build a carbon emissions calculator for their clients.

Varuna Group, Climes collaborate on carbon emissions

In response to the growing demand for sustainable solutions in the logistics sector, Varuna Group is leveraging its expertise and resources to drive meaningful change. By joining forces with Climes, Varuna Group is empowering clients with a powerful tool: a dashboard that calculates their carbon footprint for all shipments. This includes their fleet as well as market vehicles. This dashboard will enable clients to gain real-time insights into their environmental impact, facilitating informed decision-making and encouraging proactive measures to reduce emissions.

Sudipt Juneja, Director and Chief Business Officer, Varuna Group said, “This collaboration highlights our dedication to cultivating sustainable business practices and promoting meaningful environmental change. Through the synergy of our efforts, we stand ready to empower organisations, providing them with insights into carbon emissions and the essential resources required to make informed decisions and achieve their sustainability goals.”

Anirudh Gupta, Co-founder, Climes said, “Backing innovation and collaboration, we are shaping the future of our business. Together, we are starting a journey, utilising our collective expertise to build a more sustainable and resilient world for future generations.“

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

With this collaboration, Varuna Group reaffirms its position as a pioneer in the Indian logistics and warehouse industry, setting new standards for sustainability and corporate responsibility. By providing clients with comprehensive insights into their environmental footprint, Varuna Group empowers businesses to make proactive choices that not only benefit their bottom line but also contribute to broader environmental efforts.

The easy to use tool built by Climes provides real-time monitoring of carbon emissions, allowing businesses to track their progress towards reduction targets and comply with regulatory requirements. Integrating seamlessly with existing systems and processes, the platform streamlines data collection and analysis, enabling organisations to optimise resource usage and minimise environmental impact.

Through this collaboration, clients of Varuna Group will gain access to the carbon emission calculator built by Climes, empowering them with the tools and insights needed to measure, analyse, and optimise their environmental performance. By using advanced data analytics and machine learning algorithms, businesses can identify areas for improvement and implement targeted strategies to reduce carbon emissions across their operations.

About Varuna

It was founded in 1996 by Vikas Juneja and Vivek Juneja on the principles of customer-centricity, operational excellence and transparency. Over the years, it has established itself as one of India’s leading providers of technology-enabled logistics services through three business verticals – Varuna Logistics, Varuna Warehousing and Varuna Integrated Services. Powered by the resolve and devotion of 1500+ employees, the organisation has successfully reduced the effective landed cost of products for 130+ clients, coupled with accelerated growth. Setting the standard for efficiency, predictability and reliability across 15+ industries, Varuna Group owns one of India’s largest fleet of 1800+ trucks and one of the largest warehousing space spread across 1.2 million sq. ft. – offering both dedicated and multi-user formats.

For more information, visit www.varuna.net.

About Climes

Climes is dedicated to slowing climate change by enhancing and restoring the Earths natural carbon-absorbing capacities. Since the beginning, they believed that closing the climate finance gap is the most effective way to address this challenge. Their strategy involves locating capital worldwide and encouraging its redirection towards top-quality carbon removal projects in India and other vulnerable regions.

For more information, visit climes.io/about.