Sistema.bio kickstarts ‘Gobar Se Samruddhi’ Program with Sudha Dairy, Barauni to Bring Modern Innovative Biogas Technology to Eastern India

Sistema.bio, a global social enterprise known for its modern innovative biogas technology kickstarted a new biogas programme under ‘Gobar Se Samruddhi’ programme through NDDB Mrida Ltd. in collaboration with Sudha Dairy, Barauni one of the most progressive dairy in Eastern India. The programme aims to install biogas plants in Begusarai, Khagaria, and Lakhisarai districts of Bihar. The inaugural event, graced by Shri Giriraj Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Shri SR Mishra, Managing Director, Barauni Dairy and Dr. Meenesh Shah, Chairman, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) saw the participation of eminent government officials and local farmers.

Organized under the chairmanship of Mr. Vijay Shankar Singh, the event marked the presence of Legislative Councilor Mr. Sarvesh Kumar, Rural Development Director Mr. Sanjay Kumar, NABARD Chief General Manager, Mr. Sunil Kumar, MLAs Mr. Surendra Mehta and Mr. Ram Ratan Singh, Khagaria Zilla Parishad Chairman Ms. Krishna Kumari Yadav.

While speaking at the inauguration event, Shri Giriraj Singh, Minister of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj said, “Our Prime Minister, Shri Nanerndra Modi’s goal of doubling the income of our farmers is a crucial step in our efforts of making farmers self-sufficient and self-reliant. By implementing biogas programmes like these we will be successfully replacing 1.25 lakh tonnes of chemical fertilizers with 50 thousand tonnes of bio slurry, thus promoting a more sustainable agricultural future.”

While sharing his thoughts, Mr. Atul Mittal, Director Commercial, Sistema.bio said, “This new biogas programme is a significant step for us. Currently, we operate in 22 states in India, and with this project we are expanding our reach to East India as well. We have been working with NDDB Mrida Ltd. for almost a year, and we’re confident this initiative will help us bring clean energy and organic fertilizer to rural communities across India. Our technology has been approved by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), Government of India. So far, we have impacted more than 56,000 farmers with our modern innovative biogas technology and with projects like these we are looking forward to extending this impact to more and more farmers.”

At the time of announcing the ‘Gobar Se Samruddhi’ programme, Dr. Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB Mrida Ltd said, “We are extremely excited to join hands with Sistema.bio for promoting biogas plants and creating a value chain that will immensely contribute to enhancing the livelihoods of dairy farmers at the same time contribute towards the Swachh Bharat Mission and promotion of green energy. We have first-hand experience working with Sistema.bio while developing the well-known Zakariyapura Manure Management Model which is also a part of Gobardhan Scheme now.”

In October 2022, NDDB Mrida Ltd. and Sistema.bio signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on propagating modern innovative biogas plants for small and medium dairy farmers in India.

This partnership focuses on working with dairy cooperatives, dairy federations, milk producer organizations, and other farmer-centric institutions to disseminate knowledge about biogas as a clean cooking fuel and manure management and bioslurry applications. The plan was to reach out to more than 25,000 farmers with biogas plants this year, with a vision to serve 300,000 dairy farms in the near 2-3 years future. To date, Sistema.bio has installed more than 15,000 units under this collaboration, impacting the lives of over 90,000 people.