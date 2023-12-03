Cake Mixing Ceremony held at Polo Floatel

Polo Floatel, Calcutta (earlier Floatel Hotel) organized the most-awaited Cake Mixing Ceremony at the hotel. The Theme of the Ceremony was “Mix, Mingle & Make Memories.”

The season of making plum cakes and soaking up nuts, fruits and spices in liquor is finally here. The Cake Mixing Ceremony marks the arrival of the harvest season, during which lot of fruits and nuts are harvested and used in the making of traditional plum cake.

Cake Mixing Ceremony takes place atleast a month ahead of Christmas. It is organized across the world, and makes good things to happen in the coming New Year. The rich Plum cakes made for Christmas are shared with friends and relatives.

Soumen Halder, General Manager, Polo Floatel, Calcutta said, “We are very excited to organize Cake Mixing Ceremony today at the hotel. The traditional cake mixing ceremony ushers in good tidings and fun for the festive season. This tradition has been part of Polo Floatel, Calcutta since very long time and is conducted all amidst great cheer and festive fervor.”

Soumen Halder, said, “Equipped with world-class amenities, impeccable services and scenic beauty, our hotel is the best location to celebrate festive season with the city’s best view on the Ganges along with mesmerising ambience. From exciting boat rides to witnessing many breathtaking sights and experiencing the numerous facets of the ‘City of Joy’ along with lip smacking delicacies of multiple cuisines, we offer a host of unique experiential activities and an exciting range of dining options to make your special days a memorable one.”

About Polo Floatel: Polo Floatel, Calcutta-Asia’s first floating hotel, is a combination of old heritage Calcutta along with a modern touch, consisting of 58 rooms, 2 banquets and 3 restaurants. The cabins are finely crafted to perfection, where you get to wake up to the view of Howrah Bridge on the serene river Ganges. It also serves as a prime wedding venue thanks to its unique location around both land and water next to each other.

https://www.hotelpolotowers.com/polo-floatel-kolkata/.