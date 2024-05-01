2 Samajwadi Party Leaders Booked In Amit Shahs Doctored Video Case

Home

2 Samajwadi Party Leaders Booked In Amit Shah’s Doctored Video Case

In the video, Shah is seen advocating the abolition of reservation quotas for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward classes.

Two Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders, Lalji Varma and Manoj Kaka, have been served summons by the Delhi Police in connection with an edited video speech of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Varma, the SP candidate from Ambedkar Nagar, expressed his defiance against the summons, citing it as an attempt to hinder his election campaign. He highlighted the promptness of the Delhi Police’s actions, emphasizing his determination to contest the election despite the challenges.

Varma landed in trouble after he posted the edited video of Union Home Minister Amit Shah on social media. The video, which stirred controversy, led to the issuance of a notice to Varma. Despite the pressure, Varma remains resolute in his stance, refusing to be intimidated by such tactics.

“This is a clear attempt to prevent me from filing nomination and contesting election from Ambedkar Nagar but incidents like Surat cannot be repeated everywhere. See the haste with which the Delhi Police is working. They filed the case on April 28 and landed at my house within the next 24 hours. I will not be cowed down by such tactics and will reply to the notice,” he said on Wednesday.

Similarly, SP spokesman Manoj Kaka has also been summoned by the Delhi Police and is required to appear before them on May 2. Kaka, dealing with personal challenges as his father is hospitalized in Varanasi, expressed his need for additional time to comply with the summons. He clarified that he promptly removed the contentious video from his social media upon realizing it had been altered. Kaka said, “My father is hospitalised in Varanasi and I will seek more time from the police.”

The events surrounding the edited video speech of Union Home Minister Amit Shah have created a stir in political circles.

Delhi police registers FIR over Amit Shah’s edited video

The Delhi Police on Sunday lodged an FIR over circulation of a doctored video of Union home minister Amit Shah’s speech on social media after the ministry of home affairs filed a complaint. The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various sections of the IPC and relevant provision of the IT Act, they said. In the video, Shah is seen advocating the abolition of reservation quotas for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward classes.

While two people were arrested by sleuths of the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime department, another person was taken into custody from Assam.

Shah has blamed the Congress for spreading the fake video, saying it was a result of the party’s “frustration and disappointment”.







