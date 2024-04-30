Lok Sabha Election: How To Link Your Aadhaar Number To Voter ID Card Online

Home

Lok Sabha Election: How To Link Your Aadhaar Number To Voter ID Online – Follow These Easy Steps

Follow these easy steps to link your Aadhaar number to your Voter ID via the Voters Service Portal online or using Voter Helpline App on your smartphone.

File Photo/Representational

While it has not been made mandatory to link your Aadhaar number to your Voter ID, it is still a preferable thing to do as it helps curb the menace of bogus voting in elections as the chances of someone using a fake voter ID card to cast vote in your stead become virtually nil as the voter ID is now linked to your Aadhaar number and and can be easily verified in a few clicks on the UIDAI website.

Follow these steps to easily link your Aadhaar number to your Voter ID online:

Visit the Election Commission’s Voter Service Portal (https://voters.eci.gov.in/) Login with your existing credentials or sign-up for a new account by entering your mobile number, captcha code and click ‘Send OTP’. Enter the OTP received on your mobile number as well other details, such as name and EPIC number. Choose a strong password and hit the ‘Register’ button. Log-in to the website using the credentials you chose earlier. Navigate to ‘Form 6B’ and select the your state and Assembly/Parliamentary Constituency. Type in the required details and enter the OTP received on your phone. Enter your Aadhaar number and hit the ‘Preview’ button. Click ‘Submit’ and you will receive a reference number to track the status of your application. Check back in 24 hours and your Aadhaar will have been successfully linked to your Voter ID.

Link Aadhaar To Voter ID Via SMS or IVR. Know How

You can also link your Aadhaar number to your Voter ID offline via SMS or IVR services.

In order to link your Aadhaar number with your Voter ID via a simple text message, send an SMS to 166 OR 51969 in this format; ECILINK<SPACE><EPIC No.>< SPACE><Aadhaar No.>

To link Aadhaar Number to your voter ID using IVR services, call 1950 and follow the prompts. Tbe service can be availed only on weekdays between 10 AM to 5 PM.

Link Aadhaar To Voter Id using Voter Helpline App

Download the Voter Helpline App from Google Play Store on Android-based Phones or App Store on an Apple iPhone. Click ‘Voter Registration’ and tap ‘Electoral Authentication Form (Form 6B)’ and select ‘Lets Start’. Enter the mobile number linked to your Aadhaar number. Type-in the OTP received on your registered number and hit the ‘Verify’ button. Tap ‘Yes I Have Voter ID’, click ‘Next’. Enter your Voter ID number (EPIC) and the required details. Hit ‘Proceed’, enter your Aadhaar number, registered mobile number, and other details and click ‘Done’. Double check the details you entered and click ‘Confirm’ to submit the ‘Form 6B’. Use the reference number received on your registered mobile number to track the status of your application.







