4-Year-Old Girl, Waiting for Father Outside Dargah, Mauled To Death By Stray Dog In Rajasthans Udaipur

The victims family, natives of Madhya Pradesh, had come to visit the dargah on the occassion of Ramzan.

4-Year-Old Girl, Waiting for Father Outside Dargah, Mauled To Death By Stray Dog In Rajasthan’s Udaipur

Udaipur: A four-year-old girl was allegedly mauled to death by a stray dog on Friday near a dargah in the Rajasthan’s Udaipur. The incident occurred when the little girl, identified as Reshma was sitting near a place outside a dargah, waiting for her father. The family, natives of Madhya Pradesh, had come to visit the dargah on the occassion of Ramzan, Amba Mata police station Head Constable Ranjeet Singh said.

Reshma was attacked by a stray dog and was seriously injured. She was then rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. The body was handed over to the family after post-mortem, he added.

In a similar incident, a 10-year-old girl was mauled to death by a pack of seven stray dogs in Uttar PRadesh’s Bargadwa village in Siddharth Nagar district in February. The minor was critically injured and succumbed on way to a community health centre.

Cops confirmed that the minor identified as Tarannum, daughter of one Abid Ali and a Class 4 student, along with other kids was grazing goats when the stray dogs attacked her. She received over two dozen severe injuries all over her body, including her head.

Again on February, a two-year-old girl was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in the Dhobhi Ghat area of New Delhi’s Tughlaq Lane. The incident occurred when the child was sitting outside her home when four to five dogs attacked her, dragged her for several metres and mauled her to death, they said.







