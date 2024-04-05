BJD Announces 9 More Candidates; Details Here

The BJD list contains 9 turncoat leaders,, including Prakash Behera (Barabati-Cuttack seat), Raisen Murmu (Rajgangpur) and Rohit Joseph Tirkey (Biramitrapur).

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

BJD chief Naveen Patnaik has fielded Pranab Prakash Das—general secretary (Organisation)— from the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat against Dharmendra Pradhan of the BJP.

Odhisa Assembly Elections: In the run-up to the Odhisa Assembly elections, Odisha’s ruling BJD president and Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik, released the third list of candidates, featuring nine contestants for the Assembly election. With this declaration, the ruling party has so far announced candidates for 108 of the total 147 assembly segments in the state.

Odhisa Assembly Elections: List Of 9 Candidates

The nine candidates included three turncoats. They are Prakash Behera (Barabati-Cuttack seat), Raisen Murmu (Rajgangpur) and Rohit Joseph Tirkey (Biramitrapur). The trio had joined the BJD recently from other parties.

This new candidate list of the BJD comprises one woman candidate, Meena Majhi, who has been nominated for the Keonjhar assembly segment. She has been pitted against BJP leader Mohan Majhi. The BJD president has re-nominated Labor Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak. He is fielded in Rourkela assembly segment.

The 27-member list released for the assembly elections included seven female candidates. They are Anusaya Patra (Badasahi), Preetinanda Kanungo (Morada), Alaka Mohanty (Brajrajnagar), Depali Das (Jharsuguda), Jayashree Kanhar (Phulbani), Suryamani Vaidya (Khalikote) and Majula Swain Aska.

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced its first list of 112 candidates for the assembly polls in Odisha. The BJP has fielded Jayanta Kumar Sarangi from Puri, Prakash Chandra Sethi from Cuttack Sadar, and Jagannath Pradhan from Bhubaneswar Central.

Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal To Contest From Chandabali

Odisha BJP chief Manmohan Samal will be contesting from Chandabali, and Manoj Kumar Mehar will fight from Junagarh. Meanwhile, the party has fielded Sisir Mishra from Hinjili, where he will be up against BJD supremo and chief minister Naveen Patnaik. There are eight female candidates on the BJP’s first list. Sitting MP from Bargarh Suresh Pujari will contest from the Brajarajnagar Assembly seat.

Notably, in the 2019 Assembly polls, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) secured a significant victory with 112 seats, with Naveen Patnaik becoming CM for the fifth consecutive time since 2000. The Election Commission recently announced that the elections in Odisha will be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections and will be completed in four phases, starting from Phase one on May 13, Phase two on May 20, Phase three on May 25 and the final phase on June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

(With inouts from agencies)







