BJP Accuses Sanjay Singh Of Violating Bail Condition

‘Will Have Serious Consequences’: BJP Accuses AAP’s Sanjay Singh Of Violating Bail Condition

New Delhi: The BJP has accused Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh of breaching his bail conditions by discussing the Delhi excise scam case, despite an undertaking not to do so. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia highlighted that Singh’s statements to the media, claiming no scam occurred and giving a “clean chit” to other accused, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, are in violation of the court’s directives. Bhatia emphasized that Singh’s misleading statements will result in severe consequences, citing potential contempt of court.

He criticized Singh for allegedly coercing witnesses to make false statements against AAP leaders, disregarding the legal implications of such actions. “It will have consequences and they will be very serious,” he said, accusing him of “contempt” of the apex court.

The BJP spokesperson accused Singh of attempting to undermine Kejriwal, Sisodia, and himself politically. Refuting Singh’s claims of lack of evidence, Bhatia mentioned that the Enforcement Directorate has submitted substantial documentary proof, including WhatsApp conversations and emails exchanged among the accused.

Singh has alleged that witnesses were made to make statements against the AAP leaders under coercion, he said, noting that many of these statements have been made before a magistrate under Section 164 of the CrPC. There can’t be any coercion in statements made before a magistrate, Bhatia added.

It is in the character of the AAP to violate constitutional provisions and commit contempt of courts, he alleged. “It appears that Singh is digging political graves of Kejriwal, Sisodia and himself,” he said.

The ED has filed documentary evidence, WhatsApp records of the accused and e-mails exchanged among them, the BJP spokesperson said, refuting Singh’s claim that there is no evidence in the case.

Singh on Friday said the senior leadership of the BJP hatched a conspiracy to put Kejriwal behind bars in the excise policy case.

Addressing a press conference two days after he came out of jail on bail, Singh accused the BJP of pressuring Raghav Magunta, who is an accused-turned-approver in the Delhi excise policy case, into giving a false statement against Kejriwal.







