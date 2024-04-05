NationalPolitics

Domestic Help Decamps With Cash, Jewellery From Pataudi Court Judge’s House In Gurugram; She Joined Recently

A female domestic help employed at the house of a Pataudi court judge allegedly decamped with cash and jewellery. The alleged incident happened on Thursday when the judge was not at home. According to the complaint, the domestic help Riya has been working at the judge’s house since April 1. “For this, Rs 42,000 was given to the maid service agency in Delhi as advance salary to the maid and a commission for the agency, the complainant said.

“The judge was not at home on Thursday when the maid ran away after stealing Rs 50,000 and a gold chain, some coins kept in the cupboard. When I called on her number, her phone was found switched off. When I contacted the agency, they also refused to have any information about her,” the complaint read.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Riya and the agency under sections 381 (theft by servant), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC at Pataudi Police Station on Thursday, police said.

A senior police officer said that they are trying to nab the accused and will issue a notice to the agency to join the investigation.




