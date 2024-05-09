Home

Prajwal Revanna Case Not A Small Matter, Must Be Dealt With Seriousness: HD Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy says, “I don’t consider this Prajwal Revanna case as a small case. However powerful that person is, he must be dealt with seriousness. I’m the first person to say that the culprit should be dealt with properly.”

HD Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday alleged that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing into the sexual abuse charges against his nephew, Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, is “losing track”. While addressing a press conference the former Karnataka chief minister said that he does not consider this Prajwal Revanna case as a small case and must be dealt with all seriousness.

“It’s becoming necessary for me to call press meet at this time every day due to issues which govt and officials are doing in Prajwal and HD Revanna case. They’re (Congress) saying I released pen drive, I asked not to field Prajwal Revanna from Hassan,” he said.

“I don’t take the shield of Vokkaliga tag in this dirty Prajwal Revanna case. I never said I’m a Vokkaliga leader…Many are saying it’s a fight between DK Shivakumar and me for Vokkaliga leadership,” he further added.

“I’m not a hit-and-run leader. Then also in my past politics attacked me with Vokkaliga leaders. I’m ready to face you all alone…I know you made me a villain in front of society that I’m against Revanna family…Krishna Byre Gowda said it’s world’s biggest sex scandal and some are trying to divert it. Some are trying to change the narrative. Tell me who is doing it,” Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking about the investigation against Prajwal’s father and his brother, MLA H D Revanna, who is facing kidnapping charges, Kumaraswamy asked why the woman who was allegedly kidnapped has not been produced before the court so far, after she was rescued.

“We are giving a memorandum to the Governor as to how the investigation is losing its track… I have been saying since day one that whoever has committed wrong has to be punished. Looking at the way in which things are going on, it looks like none of these people want the guilty punished, but want publicity… What is the achievement (progress) since the investigation began?” Kumaraswamy said.

Zero Tolerance For Someone Like Prajwal: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that there should be zero tolerance for someone like Prajwal Revanna, and accused the Congress government in Karnataka of allowing the JD(S) MP to go out of the country and releasing the incriminating sex videos after the polls were over in the region dominated by Vokkaligas.

Modi told Times Now that the responsibility to take action in the raging matter lay with the state government as it was a law and order issue, according to the transcript of the interview provided by the broadcaster.

He said the presence of thousands of videos implies that it is of the time when the JD(S) was in alliance with the Congress. These videos were gathered when they were in power and they released it during the elections after Vokkaligas exercised their franchise, he added.







