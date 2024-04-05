Heatwave Alert In Several Parts Of India For Days, ‘Significant’ Rainfall In Northeast; Check Details

Regions like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal may expect a significant amount of rainfall according to the IMD.

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for thunderstorm and heat waves, predicting enhanced rainfall or thunderstorm activity over Northeast Indian states like Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh on April 9. This alert comes as IMD also forecasts heatwave conditions in various parts of southern and northern India in the upcoming days. IMD’s bulletin highlights potential heatwave conditions in parts of Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, north interior Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana today and tomorrow. Additionally, regions like Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Gangetic West Bengal may expect a significant amount of rainfall according to the weather office’s predictions.

In the national capital, the maximum temperature reached 36.4 degrees Celsius, two notches higher than the seasonal average. For Saturday, IMD predicts a mainly clear sky with strong surface winds of 25 to 35 kmph during the day.

Check IMD Rainfall predictions

According to IMD, Arunachal Pradesh anticipates widespread rainfall or snowfall accompanied by thunderstorms throughout the upcoming week, with heavy precipitation expected specifically on Saturday.

In Assam and Meghalaya, scattered to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy showers is predicted until Saturday.

Jharkhand and Bihar are expected to witness isolated rainfall with thunderstorms from Saturday until April 9 and on Sunday and Monday respectively.

Odisha is predicted to encounter isolated heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday.

Hailstorms are anticipated in East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, and Vidarbha on Sunday and Monday, with Madhya Maharashtra likely to experience hail on Monday.

From Saturday through April 11, thunderstorms are expected to occur as isolated activity in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Telangana.

Isolated light rainfall/snowfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh on April 5, 6, 10 and 11 Uttarakhand during next 7 days.

Isolated light to moderate rainfall very likely over Rajasthan on April 5, 6, 10 and 11.

Goa will likely witness light rain at isolated places between April 8 and April 10.

IMD Alert for heatwave

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar forecasts temperatures above 40°C in many parts of Odisha until Saturday, with some areas experiencing a rise of 3-5°C above normal.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority warns of a heatwave in 130 mandals, with severe heatwave conditions in one mandal. Vizianagaram and Nandyala districts are among the most affected areas.

heat wave conditions” in isolated pockets over Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana for today and tomorrow (April 5-6).

“Warm night conditions” in isolated pockets over Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Marathwada and North Interior Karnataka two upcoming nights.

Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to experience hot and humid weather during April 5-9.

While the hot and humid weather will prevail over Coastal Karnataka and Konkan and Goa on April 5-6 and over Telangana on April 7.







