Will NDA Retain Power In Aurangabad Constituency?

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Aurangabad has been one of the seats that has acted as a show of strength. The seat gains attraction as it’s near Gaya.

Bihar Lok Sabha Election 2024: Will NDA Retain Power In Aurangabad Constituency?

Bihar Lok Sabha Election: Aurangabad, lying on the historic Grand Trunk road in South Bihar, is the epicenter of Magadh culture. Named after the renowned Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, this city is nestled 140 kilometers from Patna, Bihar’s capital and one of its significant landmarks is the Dev Surya Mandir, famously known as the Sun Temple. With a notable presence of the Rajput community, Aurangabad often earns comparisons with Bihar’s Chittorgarh.

Lok Sabha Constituency’s 2024: Candidate List

Sushik Kumar Singh from the Bharatiya Janata Party

Abhay Kushwaha from RJD

2024 Lok Sabha Election

Voting Date: April 19, 2024

Counting Date: June 4, 2024

2019 Lok Sabha Election Results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Sushil Kumar Singh from the BJP won the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat with a huge margin of 72,067 votes, leaving behind his rival, RJD’s Upendra Prashad, who got only 3,58,934 votes.

2014 Lok Sabha Election Results

Similarly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Sushil Kumar Singh won the Aurangabad Lok Sabha seat as he got 3,07,941 votes, which was 32.7% of the total votes. The BJP candidate Sushil Kumar Singh and then MP from Aurangabad was fighting against Upendra Prashad of the RJD, who had ended second with 3,58,934 votes, for a total of 38.12% of the total.




