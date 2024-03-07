Air India Deboards Female Business Class Flyer At Delhi Airport; Heres Why

Air India flight crew members deboarded a female passenger from a flight after an argument with cabin crew. The flight was bound to London and the woman was travelling in a business class.

Air India Deboards Female Business Class Flyer At Delhi Airport; Here’s Why

New Delhi: Air India flight crew members deboarded a female business class passenger from a flight bound for London this week following an argument with cabin crew members. The incident took place on an Air India flight at Delhi airport, and the passenger involved was identified as a senior corporate executive, PTI reported citing sources. In a statement, an Air India spokesperson mentioned that a passenger traveling in business class was offloaded based on the captain’s advice after escalating an argument with the flight staff just before the scheduled pushback.

“Following the off boarding, flight AI 161 departed after a delay of about an hour. The passenger who was off boarded was travelling for some compelling reasons and was accommodated on a subsequent flight following a written assurance,” the spokesperson said.

Further details about the incident could not be immediately ascertained.

As many as 894 passengers were denied boarding by Air India in January and around Rs 98 lakh was spent by the airline on facilitation/ compensation, as per information from aviation regulator DGCA.







