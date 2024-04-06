Taking to X, Shah while expressing concern, stated that such statements not only lack sensitivity but also hurt the sentiments of patriotic citizens who deeply value the unity and integrity of the nation.

‘Their Italian Culture…’: Amit Shah Hits Back At Congress For ‘Kashmir Se Kya Waasta Hai’ Remark



Union Home Minister Amit Shah has strongly criticized the Congress party for questioning the relevance of Kashmir, labeling it as ‘shameful’ and displaying ignorance towards the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers in the region. Shah firmly reiterated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, emphasizing that every state and citizen of the country shares equal rights over the territory. He specifically highlighted the valor and sacrifices of brave soldiers, particularly from Rajasthan, who have laid down their lives to ensure peace and security in Kashmir. He attributed the Congress party’s lack of understanding of India’s essence to what he termed as the ‘Italian culture’ within the party.

“It is shameful to hear that the Congress party is asking, “Kashmir se kya waasta hai?” I would like to remind the Congress party that J&K is an integral part of India, and every state and citizen has the right over J&K, just as the people of J&K have the right over the rest of India. The Congress doesn’t know that many brave sons of Rajasthan have sacrificed their lives for peace and security in Kashmir. But it is not merely the fault of the Congress leaders. It is mostly the Italian culture of the Congress party that is to blame for not understanding the very idea of India. Such statements hurt every patriotic citizen who cares for the unity and integrity of the nation. People will certainly answer Congress,” Shah said.

Shah also corrected the Congress’s reference to Article 371, clarifying that it was Article 370 that was abrogated by the Modi government. He pointed out that such mistakes are unfortunately expected from the Congress, given its history of blunders that have impacted the nation for decades.

“And for the kind information of the Congress, it was not Article 371, but Article 370, that was abrogated by the Modi government. However, it is only expected of Congress to make such horrendous mistakes. Such blunders made by it have haunted our nation for decades now,” he added. It is shameful to hear that the Congress party is asking, “Kashmir se kya waasta hai?” I would like to remind the Congress party that J&K is an integral part of India, and every state and citizen has the right over J&K, just as the people of J&K have the right over the rest of… pic.twitter.com/cFeO80XBxl — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) April 6, 2024 The statement was made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday, when he was attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for mentioning Article 370 abrogation in Rajasthan’s Churu.







