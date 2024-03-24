AMMK Announces Candidate List For Lok Sabha Elections; Check Complete List Here

Tamil Nadu: The 2024 Indian general election in Tamil Nadu is scheduled for April 19, with results to be announced on June 4, 2024. The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) has announced its candidate list for the Lok Sabha elections. The names of the candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are announced by AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran. In his announcement, he revealed that TTV Dhinakaran will run from Theni, and Senthilnathan will run from Trichy as a part of the NDA alliance.

The state will elect 39 members to the Lok Sabha. AIADMK withdrew from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to establish the AIADMK+ alliance. Seat-sharing talks have been ongoing, with various parties finalising their candidates and alliances.

AMMK Candidates For Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections

Congress Candidates For Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections

The Congress election panel has cleared four sitting MPs for the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu. The party is set to repeat Karti Chidambaram from Sivaganga, S. Jothimani from Karur, Vijay Vasanth from Kanniyakumari, and Manickam Tagore from Virudhunagar. Discussions on the remaining seats are ongoing.

PMK Candidates For Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections

The PMK, in alliance with the BJP, released its first list of nine candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. Notably, Anbumani Ramadoss, the party president and Rajya Sabha member, is not included in the list. The PMK’s candidates cover various constituencies in Tamil Nadu.

BJP Candidates For Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections

The BJP has been actively naming candidates for the upcoming elections. They have released lists for 14 seats in Tamil Nadu and 1 in Puducherry. Notable candidates include A Namassivayam from Puducherry, K Annamalai from Coimbatore, L Murugan from Nilgiris, Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South, and Pon Radhakrishnan from Kanniyakumari.