India domestic news – Mumbai men to get 100% pay raise from 2024-25 domestic season

In a move that could potentially pave way for the others to follow suit, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) has agreed to incentivise its senior men’s team with a 100% pay raise from the 2024-25 season.
A recommendation for the state association to match players’ BCCI earnings from the domestic circuit has been approved at the MCA’s apex council meeting. This effectively doubles a player’s earnings through the season.
The BCCI currently pays players at the senior men’s level across three slabs. Players with over 40 first-class caps earn INR 60,000 a day, while those who have played 21-40 games take home INR 50,000 a day, and those who have featured in fewer than 20 games earn INR 40,000 a day.
Lalwani has played just 14 first-class matches, which means his base earnings from the Ranji Trophy stand at INR 40,000 a day at the moment. The overall earnings for someone who has featured in over 40 first-class games could be significantly higher.
Earlier in the month, the MCA announced prize money of INR 5 crores for its players. This was over and above the prize money offered by the BCCI to Mumbai for winning the Ranji Trophy. The move to match earnings is especially bound to benefit those who don’t have an IPL contract.
“We felt that the player should earn more, especially those who play Ranji Trophy cricket,” MCA president Amol Kale said. “For us red-ball cricket matters the most as the Ranji Trophy holds a special place for everyone in Mumbai.”
“If the Ranji Trophy fee can be doubled or tripled, certainly there will be a lot more people playing the Ranji Trophy, [and a] lot less pullouts,” Gavaskar had said. “They will all be wanting to play with the slab system – [if] every ten first-class matches you get that much more – so I would request the BCCI to look at that aspect as well.”
This isn’t the first time the MCA has contemplated such a move. In 2022-23, the MCA had proposed annual contracts, and had even set up a three-member committee to propose a structure. That move, proposed by former president Vijay Patil, wasn’t passed by the Apex Council. The MCA soon conducted elections and Patil was replaced by Kale, the current president.
