PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack Against Congress, Says Party Spreading Lies About EVMs, Should Apologise

Home

News

PM Modi Launches Scathing Attack On Congress, Says Party Spreading Lies About EVMs, Should Apologise

While addressing a poll rally in South Goa Lok Sabha constituency, he also said that Goa was a model of his party’s “saturation approach” to development and welfare.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Vasco: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack against the Congress party for spreading false claims about the Electronic Voting Machines. The prime minister said that the party should apologise to the country after the Supreme Court held that EVMs have strengthened India’s democracy.

While addressing a poll rally in South Goa Lok Sabha constituency, he also said that Goa was a model of his party’s “saturation approach” to development and welfare. Speaking before an audience of about 50,000, the PM noted that Goa has witnessed some key developments in his political life.

“All my turning points have happened in Goa. The party’s (BJP’s) decision to make me PM was also taken in Goa. My destiny was written in Goa,” Modi said.

Seizing on the EVM issue after the Supreme Court on Friday rejected pleas for reviving paper ballots and held that suspicions regarding tampering of the voting machines were unfounded, the PM accused the Congress of spreading lies.

“Whenever they lose election, they blame it on EVMs. They have tried to create suspicion about EVMs,” he said.

“The SC has clearly stated that EVMs are good, and elections conducted through EVMs are good, and it has strengthened the democracy,” the prime minister added, asking the audience whether Congress should “apologise or not” over the issue.

“They won’t apologise. They are in the seventh heaven with arrogance. They can go to any extent to defame Modi,” he said.

The two phases of the general elections are over, and considering the feedback from the ground and the enthusiasm of voters, there were clear indications that it will be “Phir Ek Bar Modi Sarkar (Modi government once again),” the prime minister said.

The elections were between the ideologies of the BJP-led NDA which is working to fulfil the aspirations of the country’s citizens and believes in the saturation approach, and the “INDI alliance which works for their selfish benefits and families,” he said.

In his last speech in Goa, he had spoken about the BJP’s saturation approach, the PM said.

“The saturation approach means `Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, saturation approach means the benefit of government schemes should be provided to all without any differentiation. Goa is the right model of the saturation approach,” he said.

In the last ten years, a lot has happened in the country but he will not sit idle, the prime minister said.

“Modi is not born to (rest and) enjoy. Modi works day and night. Modi lives your dreams. Your dreams are Modi’s `sankalp’ (resolution),” he said.

He was continuing after doing so much in the last ten years because it was only a trailer, and so much more was to be done, the prime minister said.

“You note down Modi Ki Guarantee, in the next year, three crore new pucca houses would be constructed for the poor,” he said, adding that BJP workers should find out those who do not have their own house yet and assure them that after June 4 (the day election results are expected to be announced), they will get a house.

(With PTI Inputs)







