Hottest Indian Cities On Saturday, Full List Inside

Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.9°C among Indian cities.

Thermometer Sun Sky 40 Degres. Hot summer day. High Summer temperatures in degrees Celsius and Farenheit.

Heatwave: It is the fag end of April and the sweltering summer season is yet to set in with the start of May, yet many states and cities across the country are experiencing immense heat and high temperatures.

HERE IS THE LIST

Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 44.9°C among Indian cities on Saturday, according to IMD. Asansol and Bhubaneswar were the second hottest cities at 44.6°C. They were followed by Kurnool 44.5°C, Anantapur 43.7°C, Jharsuguda 43.6°C, Mahabubnagar 43.5°C, Midnapore 43.5°C, Kadapa 43.4°C and Bankura, Jamshedpur, and Rentachintala recorded 43.2°C each.






