Manipur On Boil Again, 2 CRPF Personnel Killed As Militants Attack Security Forces

Militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang Police Station area.

Manipur Violence: In a militant attack on a camp of security forces in Manipur’s Bishnupur district in the early hours of Saturday, 2 CRPF personnel were killed and two others injured, said the police adding that the militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) camp at Naranseina in the Moirang Police Station area.

“The militants fired indiscriminately from hilltops, targeting the camp. It started around 12.30 am and continued till about 2.15 am. The militants also hurled bombs, one of which exploded in the outpost of CRPF’s 128 battalion,” a senior police officer said adding that the deceased were identified as sub-inspector N Sarkar, a native of Assam’s Kokrajhar district, and head constable Arup Saini of Bankura district in West Bengal.

The injured were inspector Jadav Das and constable Aftab Das, he said, adding that they received splinter wounds.

“The two injured personnel were admitted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal. They are out of danger,” the officer said.

The CRPF personnel were deployed to provide security to the IRBn camp.

Massive search operations are underway to find the perpetrators of the attack, police said.

“Such actions demonstrate cowardice against dedicated security personnel who work tirelessly day and night to uphold peace and stability in the state. Their sacrifice will not go in vain,” said Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemning the incident.

Meanwhile, security forces destroyed three bunkers and recovered four firearms during a series of search operations launched in Churachandpur district in the aftermath of the attack on CRPF personnel, police said.

According to a statement issued by the Manipur Police, the “search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts”.

Firearms were recovered from Lower Khoirentak, Upper Khoirentak, Heichanglok, Chingphei and Langchingmanbi in Churachandpur district, the statement said, adding “three bunkers were also dismantled in these areas”.

These areas are at elevated hill positions and located near Naranseina where the attack on the CRPF outpost took place.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with a firing incident at a polling booth in Imphal even as widespread violence, rioting, and incidents of booth capturing marred the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections in Manipur on April 19.

