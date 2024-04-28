NationalPolitics

Breaking News LIVE Updates: PM Modi To Address Four Mega Rallies In North Karnataka Today

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 15 mins ago
0 35 Less than a minute

Breaking News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit North Karnataka region on Sunday and address several public rallies amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. He will address four public rallies in Belagavi, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere and Ballari today. These election rallies aims to strengthen the saffron party state unit’s efforts to clinch more votes in the North Karnataka region.

Stay tuned with India.com to catch all the breaking news from across the world and stay updated on the Lok Sabha elections.


Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 15 mins ago
0 35 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

‘Congress Will Give Your Children’s Property To Muslims, Finish India’s Nuclear Weapons’: Anurag Thakur

15 hours ago

Newly-Elected National CII – IGBC Leadership Set to Drive India’s Green and Net-Zero Building Movement

15 hours ago

Mamata Banerjee Injured After She Slips And Falls While Boarding Helicopter During Poll Campaign: VIDEO

17 hours ago

Massive Forest Fire Rages Nainital: Army, IAF Called In As Fire Reaches Uttarakhands HC Colony, Boating Suspended

18 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow