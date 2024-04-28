Home

News

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Re-Polling At 6 Stations In Outer Manipur On THIS Date, ECI Makes Announcement

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2 took place on April 26 and now, the ECI has announced re-polling at 6 stations in Outer Manipur on April 30. Fresh voting was also done in Manipur for 11 polling stations after the first phase.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Manipur Lok Sabha Elections 2024

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are underway and two out of seven phases have been completed. During the second phase, voting took place in 88 constituencies across 13 states and while the overall turnout was around 67 percent, the turnout was much lower than expected in UP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Karnataka. Before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 3 on May 7, 2024, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced re-polling, i.e. fresh voting in six polling stations of the Outer Manipur Constituency on April 30, 2024. It must be noted that re-polling in Manipur’s 11 polling stations was also announced after the completion of the first phase. Know all about it…

LS Polls 2024: Fresh Voting In 6 Polling Stations Of Outer Manipur

As mentioned earlier, the Election Commission of India declared the polls conducted at six polling stations in the Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency as void and announced fresh elections in these stations on April 30. Chief Electoral Officer, Pradeep Kumar Jha further appealed to the voters of these polling stations to come out in large numbers to exercise their franchise.

Election Commission Of India Issues Statement

In an official statement, the ECI said, “The Election Commission of India has, under Sections 58(2) and 58A(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, directed that the poll taken on April 26, 2024 (Friday) in respect of 6 polling stations listed in the table below of 2- Outer Manipur (ST) Parliamentary Constituency to be void and appointed April 30, 2024 (Tuesday) as the date for taking fresh poll at the said polling stations with hours of poll from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM.”

Re-Polling In Manipur After Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1

As said before, this is not the first time in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, that the polling is being done again, after the completion of a phase. Even after the first phase, re-polling was announced for 11 polling stations on the I-Inner Manipur Constituency. Fresh polls on 11 polling stations of I-Inner Manipur Parliamentary constituency were held on April 22, four days before Phase 2. An official notice by the Chief Election Officer of Manipur regarding the same was issued and it mentioned that the voting done on April 19 was deemed invalid and therefore re-elections were being done.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Schedule

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 are being conducted in a total of seven phases and two out of seven phases are done. Take a look at the phase-wise details..

The first phase was conducted on April 19 during which voting took place in 102 constituencies of 21 states.

In Phase 2 on April 26, voting happened in 89 constituencies across 13 states.

The third phase will be on May 7 with voting in 94 constituencies of 12 states;

Phase 4 on May 13 with voting in 96 constituencies across 10 states;

20th May is the date for phase 5 when voting will take place in eight states at 49 constituencies;

The sixth phase will take place on May 25 with polling in 57 constituencies of seven states

The last phase will be on June 1 with voting in 57 constituencies across eight states.

The counting of votes, i.e. result declaration will happen on June 4, 2024.

(Inputs from ANI)







