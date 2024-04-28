Home

Attention Mumbaikars: Water Cut Expected In These Areas; Check List And Water Timings Here

The BMC will replace a pipeline between Mithi chowky junction to Mahavir Nagar junction at 10 pm on May 2 due to which water supply will be affected in these areas. Check.

Mumbai: Residents living in Mumbai’s Kandivali And Borivali areas may face problems as the BMC has announced to cut water supply in the areas on May 3. The BMC will replace the pipeline between Mithi Chowky junction to Mahavir Nagar junction at 10 pm on May 2. The replacement of the pipeline is expected to be completed in 24 hours because of which the pipeline will be emptied during this period. Because of the work, there will be no water supply in parts of Kandivali and Borivali on May 3.

Mumbai Water Cut: BMC To Replace Pipeline

The BMC will replace an old pipeline of 1200 mm and will laid a new pipeline in Mahavir Nagar. This replacement work will stop the leakage and increase the water pressure through the new pipeline in Kandivali West. This replacement will be done between 10 pm on May 2 to 10 pm May 3. Notably, during this period of maintenance work period there will be no water supply on May 3 in with water timing – 1.30 am to 2.55 am – Jan Kalyan Nagar, Chattrapati Shivaji Raje complex, MHADA colony.

Mumbai Water Cut: Affected Areas

Lalji pada, K.D. compound, Gandhi Nagar, Sanjay Nagar, Bunder pakhadi, Bhabrekar nagar, MHADA Ekta Nagar, Mahavir Nagar, Shankar gully, Mathurdas Marg, Shantilal Modi marg, Swami Vivekanand marg, Irani wadi, Kandivali Gavthan, Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Charkop MHADA sector 1 to 9 will not have water supply.

The other areas such as Poisar, Mahavir Nagar, Indira Nagar, Borsa pada Marg, SV road, Shimpoli, Mahavir Nagar, Satya Nagar, Vajira Naka, Jairaj nagar, Eksar, Sodawala gully, Yogi Nagar, Poisar.

The corporation has requested residents to filter and boil the water before drinking for the next 4 to 5 days.







