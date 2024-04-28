Home

Unidentified Men Open Fire At Sweet Shop In Jammu And Kashmir, Social Media Handle Of ‘Abbu Jatt’ Takes Responsibility

An incident of firing by unidentified men, in a sweet shop Mirasahib Khajuria in the Miran Sahib Area of Jammu and Kashmir has been reported. While an investigation is underway, a social media handle by name of ‘Abbu Jatt’ has taken responsibility…

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir in India is considered to be one of the most beautiful cities of the country but despite its natural landscape and beauty, it is an extremely sensitive and volatile area with a lot of constant political turmoil attached to it. Jammu and Kashmir has been in the news again, this time for a firing incident that took place at a sweet shop in the city on Saturday evening. Unidentified men opened fire at Mirasahib Khajuria, a sweet shop in the Miran Sahib area of the city. While there are no details regarding injuries and/or casualties, an investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir Police is underway and a social media account by the name of ‘Abbu Jatt’ has also taken responsibility of this attack. Know details here…

Unidentified Men Open Fire At Jammu and Kashmir Sweet Shop

As mentioned earlier, unidentified gunmen opened fire at a sweet shop in the Miran Sahib area of Jammu and Kashmir. According to sources, the incident took place on Saturday evening after unidentified men arrived in the area and opened fire at the shop. A police team surveyed the scene in the wake of the firing incident. Further details are awaited.

Social Media Handle By Name Of ‘Abbu Jatt’ Claims Responsibility

While the investigation is still on, a social media handle by the name of ‘Abbu Jatt’ claimed responsibility for the attack. “We are claiming responsibility for what went down today, the firing outside the Mirasahib Khajuria (sweet shop). If our words go unheeded, this could get even worse. We are here but our brothers are still out there. So don’t mistakenly assume that we have turned over a new leaf and are practising peace. If our demands are not met, the next bullet won’t be fired in the air,” read a post, in Hindi, from the handle.

This is not the first case of firing in Jammu and Kashmir in the recent times. In another related news, a week ago, a civilian from Bihar was shot dead in the Bijbehara area of Anantnag district by terrorists. The civilian was identified as Raja Shah and was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment after being shot but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries. The area was also cordoned off after the accident and a search operation was immediately launched in that area.







