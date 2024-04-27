BJP Files EC Complaint Against Congress For Sharing Amit Shah’s ‘Tampered Speech’

Home

Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Rajkot district, Gujarat, Saturday, April 27, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha Election 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Saturday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against opposition Congress for allegedly sharing a “tampered speech” of Amit Shah on its official X handle, making it seem like the Union Home Minister spoke against reservations and quotas for disadvantaged communities such as SCs, STs and OBCs.

In a complaint filed with chief electoral office of Andhra Pradesh, the state unit of the BJP urged the poll authority to take strict action against the Congress and block the grand-old party’s X handle.

The BJP has alleged that the Congress “tampered” the original speech made by Amit Shah at a public meeting to give an impression that he spoke against the reservation for the SCs, STs and OBCs.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah Ji did not deliver any such word against the reservation for SC, ST and OBC and tampering of the original speech was done by the social media activists of the Congress party for their political gains and to cause immeasurable damage to the BJP in the forthcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh and as well as throughout India,” the saffron party said in its complaint.

Additionally, the BJP also submitted a similar complaint to cyber crime department of the Andhra Pradesh police.

‘Congress, AAP spreading lies about BJP’s plan to change constitution’

Meanwhile, Amit Shah Saturday accused the Congress and its INDIA bloc ally Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of “spreading lies” about the BJP wanting to change the Constitution and scrapping reservations.

During a slew of poll campaigns in Gujarat, Shah launched a scathing attack on rival parties, accusing them of rumor-mongering and lies about the ruling party’s desire to change the constitution.

“The Congress and AAP are spreading rumours that the BJP will change the Constitution and scrap reservations after it wins 400 Lok Sabha seats, Shah said, adding the grand old party is an “expert” and the Arvind Kejriwal-led party a “sardar” (chieftain) in spreading lies.

“These two liars have come together (as part of INDIA alliance) in Bharuch,” Shah said and pointed out that the Narendra Modi government has been in power for the past 10 years with a clear majority and could have changed the Constitution if it had any intention to do so.

The Home Minister addressed three rallies in Porbandar, Bharuch and Godhra and took out a massive road show in Vadodara.

