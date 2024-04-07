Special Event in Kolkata: Maidaan Team Pays Homage to Syed Abdul Rahim And The Football Legends Before Film Release

BY : RAHUL

As the clock ticks down, anticipation builds for the incredible story of Coach Syed Abdul Rahim- a man who defied all odds to leave a lasting legacy! Brace yourself as Ajay Devgn brings this captivating story to the screen in the eagerly awaited film, Maidaan.

Rahim Saab’s football journey began in Hyderabad, but it was in the energy of Kolkata’s lively streets and historic football grounds where he discovered talents like PK Banerjee, Chuni Goswami, Pradyut Barman, Arun Ghosh and Jarnail Singh, laying the groundwork for India’s football revolution. As Maidaan’s team arrives in Kolkata, they pay tribute not only to Rahim Saab’s legacy but also to the city that played a pivotal role in shaping Indian football’s history. Directed by Amit Sharma, Maidaan features Ajay Devgn as Coach Syed Abdul Rahim. The film also features Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh.

With excitement mounting every second, the team of Maidaan, including director Amit Sharma, producers Boney Kapoor, and Arunava Joy Sengupta, alongside renowned Bengali actor Rudranil, arrived in Kolkata, The Heartland of Football. Here, every wall echoes Rahim Saab’s name, and every face lights up with joy upon hearing his revolutionary story. The team showcased special behind-the-scenes videos from the film, evoking a range of emotions and heightening the eagerness for the film’s release.

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy SenguptAkash Chawla, screenplay and dare written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively, Music is by AR Rahman and Lyrics by Manoj Muntashir Shukla. The film is all set to release worldwide in theatres this Eid, 2024 on 10th April 2024 also in IMAX.