Noida Traffic Advisory: Sector-18 Elevated Road To Remain Shut From Sunday; Check Diversion Plan

Noida: If you are a resident of Noida or you pass through Noida Sector 18 during your daily commute to reach your destination, Noida Traffic Police has issued an important advisory for you. The resurfacing work on the elevated corridor from Sector 18 to Sector 61 commenced on Sunday evening by the Noida Development Authority and thereby, traffic on this route will be affected until the work is complete.

Elevated Road From Sector 18 to NTPC Loop Affected

As per the current update, the estimated time for completion of resurfacing work on the route from Sector 18 to Sector 61 is around 45 days and the initiative aims to enhance the quality and safety of the road network in the area. The Noida police have informed on their social media that the elevated road from Sector 18 to NTPC Loop will remain affected. Therefore, commuters who pass through this year are sincerely advised to plan their travel accordingly.

Commuters must note that the elevated road from Sectors 61 to 18 will remain open for now and can be used for a smoother journey.







