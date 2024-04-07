Congress Or BJP; Who Will Reign Supreme in Korba?

Korba Constituency, Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: The counting of votes will be done on June 4.
Korba Constituency, Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Korba is one of 11 Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency in Chhattisgarh. Elections in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will take place in three phases on April 19, 26, and May 7. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.
The Korba votes in the second phase on May 7. The BJP, which has a stronghold in Chhattisgarh, won 9 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha, while the Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only 2 seats. In the 2014 election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 10 seats, while the INC only managed to win one seat. The prominent candidates contesting in the 2024 Korba Lok Sabha Constituency include Saroj Pandey from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ms. Jyotsana Mahant from the Indian National Congress.
Korba Lok Sabha Election 2024: Important Dates
- Issue of Notification: 12-04-2024
- Last Date for filing Nominations: 19-04-2024
- Scrutiny of Nominations: 20-04-2024
- Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 22-04-2024
- Date of Poll: 07-05-2024
- Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024
- Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024
Korba Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates
- BJP Saroj Pandey
- INC Jyotsna Charandas Mahant
- NOTA None of the above
Korba Lok Sabha Election Result(2019)
In the 2019 general elections, INC candidate Jyotsna Charan Das Mahant emerged victorious, securing 523,410 votes, followed by BJP’s Jyoti Nand Dubey — 4,97,061 votes and GGP’ Tuleshwar Hirasingh Markam — 37,417.
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|±%
|INC
|Jyotsna Charan Das Mahant
|523,410
|46.03
|BJP
|Jyoti Nand Dubey
|4,97,061
|43.72
|GGP
|Tuleshwar Hirasingh Markam
|37,417
|3.29
Korba Lok Sabha Election Result(2014)
In the 2014 general elections, BJP candidate Dr. Banshilal Mahto emerged victorious, securing 4,39,002 votes, followed by INC’s Charan Das Mahant — 4,34,737 votes and GGP’ Hirasingh Markam — 52,753.
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|%
|±%
|BJP
|Dr. Banshilal Mahto
|4,39,002
|40.70
|INC
|Charan Das Mahant
|4,34,737
|40.31
|GGP
|Hirasingh Markam
|52,753
|4.89
