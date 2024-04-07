Madhya Pradesh Stage Collapses In Jabalpur During PM Modi Roadshow

Home

Madhya Pradesh: Stage Collapses In Jabalpur During PM Modi’s Roadshow, 4 People Injuried | Watch

Around four people including one police personnel got injured after a stage collapsed after PM Modi’s rally passed in Jabalpur on Sunday.

New Delhi: Around four people including one police personnel got injured after a stage collapsed after PM Modi’s rally passed in Jabalpur on Sunday. According to the reports, the injured have been taken to the Victoria Hospital. “After PM Modi’s rally passed, a stage built near a showroom collapsed due to overcrowding. In this one police personnel and three other people have got injured. All of them have been sent to the Victoria Hospital, Jabalpur, for treatment,” Dilip Srivastava, Police officer, Jabalpur said.

Earlier today, the prime minister kickstarted the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh with a roadshow in Jabalpur. He was accompanied by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state PWD minister Rakesh Singh and the party’s Jabalpur Lok Sabha candidate Ashish Dubey.

#WATCH | Around four people including one police personnel injured after a stage collapsed after PM Modi’s rally passed in Jabalpur, earlier today. The injured were taken to the Victoria Hospital, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/fTobikbvEH — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2024

The roadshow started around 6:30pm from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing and culminated at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur locality here at 7:15pm.

PM Modi, who is on his first visit to the state after Lok Sabha polls were announced, Yadav and others held the BJP’s poll symbol ‘lotus’ as their saffron coloured vehicle moved during the well-attended roadshow.

A large number of people had lined up on either side of the route and were seen clicking photographs and shooting videos using mobile phones.

Several of them held ‘Mera Ghar Modi Ka Ghar’ and ‘Mera Pariwar Modi Ka Pariwar’ placards. The BJP had started a campaign to highlight that people of the country comprised Modi’s family, the move coming after Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav had said the PM spoke about dynastic politics but had no family of his own.

Tribals groups performed several dances enroute, including ‘Badhai Nritya’, a dance form of the state’s Bundelkhand region that is on display to mark marriages, childbirth and other happy occasions.







