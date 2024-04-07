NationalPolitics

Madhya Pradesh Stage Collapses In Jabalpur During PM Modi Roadshow

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 21 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read

  • Home
  • News
  • Madhya Pradesh: Stage Collapses In Jabalpur During PM Modi’s Roadshow, 4 People Injuried | Watch

Around four people including one police personnel got injured after a stage collapsed after PM Modi’s rally passed in Jabalpur on Sunday.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
pm modi
‘To Bully Others Is Vintage Congress Culture: PM Modi On Lawyers’ Letter To CJI

New Delhi: Around four people including one police personnel got injured after a stage collapsed after PM Modi’s rally passed in Jabalpur on Sunday. According to the reports, the injured have been taken to the Victoria Hospital. “After PM Modi’s rally passed, a stage built near a showroom collapsed due to overcrowding. In this one police personnel and three other people have got injured. All of them have been sent to the Victoria Hospital, Jabalpur, for treatment,” Dilip Srivastava, Police officer, Jabalpur said.

Earlier today, the prime minister kickstarted the BJP’s Lok Sabha poll campaign in Madhya Pradesh with a roadshow in Jabalpur. He was accompanied by MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state PWD minister Rakesh Singh and the party’s Jabalpur Lok Sabha candidate Ashish Dubey.

The roadshow started around 6:30pm from Shaheed Bhagat Singh crossing and culminated at Adi Shankaracharya crossing in Gorakhpur locality here at 7:15pm.

PM Modi, who is on his first visit to the state after Lok Sabha polls were announced, Yadav and others held the BJP’s poll symbol ‘lotus’ as their saffron coloured vehicle moved during the well-attended roadshow.

A large number of people had lined up on either side of the route and were seen clicking photographs and shooting videos using mobile phones.

Several of them held ‘Mera Ghar Modi Ka Ghar’ and ‘Mera Pariwar Modi Ka Pariwar’ placards. The BJP had started a campaign to highlight that people of the country comprised Modi’s family, the move coming after Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo Lalu Yadav had said the PM spoke about dynastic politics but had no family of his own.

Tribals groups performed several dances enroute, including ‘Badhai Nritya’, a dance form of the state’s Bundelkhand region that is on display to mark marriages, childbirth and other happy occasions.






Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 21 seconds ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Another Head-On Contest Between NC, PDP On Cards In Srinagar?

9 hours ago

Akshaya AK.646 Ticket Number Winner List, Agent Name

10 hours ago

Triangular Poll Battle Likely In Anantnag-Rajouri As INDIA Bloc Allies May Go Solo

10 hours ago

Caste Survey, Wealth Redistribution, Phone Tapping Row

10 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow