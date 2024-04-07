Will Congress Finally Break BJPs Hold At Rajnandgaon Constituency?

Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha Election 2024: Important Dates
- Issue of Notification: 28-03-2024
- Last Date for filing Nominations: 04-04-2024
- Scrutiny of Nominations: 05-04-2024
- Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 08-04-2024
- Date of Poll: 26-04-2024
- Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024
- Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024
Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates
- INC Bhupesh Baghel
- BJP Santosh Pandey
Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha Election Result(2019)
In the 2019 general elections, BJP candidate Santosh Pandey emerged victorious, securing 662,387 votes, followed by INC’s Bhola Ram Sahu — 5,50,421 votes and BSPs’ Ravita Lakra (Dhruv) — 17,145.
Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha Election Result(2014)
In the 2014 general elections, BJP candidate Abhishek Singh emerged victorious, securing 6,43,473 votes, followed by INC’s Kamleshwar Verma — 4,07,562 votes.
