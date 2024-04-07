Will Congress Finally Break BJPs Hold At Rajnandgaon Constituency?

Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha Election 2024: Important Dates

Issue of Notification: 28-03-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 04-04-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 05-04-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 08-04-2024

Date of Poll: 26-04-2024

Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates

INC Bhupesh Baghel

BJP Santosh Pandey

Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha Election Result(2019)

In the 2019 general elections, BJP candidate Santosh Pandey emerged victorious, securing 662,387 votes, followed by INC’s Bhola Ram Sahu — 5,50,421 votes and BSPs’ Ravita Lakra (Dhruv) — 17,145.

Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha Election Result(2014)

In the 2014 general elections, BJP candidate Abhishek Singh emerged victorious, securing 6,43,473 votes, followed by INC’s Kamleshwar Verma — 4,07,562 votes.

