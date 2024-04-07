Home

Mumbai Offices Will Face Action If They Do Not Give Paid Holiday or 2-hour Recess to Staff on THIS Day

According to the dates announced by the Election Commission, the Mumbai suburban district will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.

Mumbai: In a stern warning, the Mumbai suburban district collector on Sunday said that offices and factories in the district will face action if their staff complain that they have not been given a paid holiday or two-hour recess on the voting day for Lok Sabha polls.

In a notice, Mumbai Suburban District Collector Rajesh Kshirsagar, who is also the returning officer, said that establishments that cannot give their employees a holiday for the entire day should provide a two-hour break with the permission of the collector’s office.

The entities will face action in case of complaints about non-compliance, it added.







