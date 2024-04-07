NationalPolitics

Mumbai Offices Will Face Action If They Do Not Give Paid Holiday or 2-hour Recess to Staff on THIS Day

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 11 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Mumbai Offices Will Face Action If They Do Not Give Paid Holiday or 2-hour Recess to Staff on THIS Day

According to the dates announced by the Election Commission, the Mumbai suburban district will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Mumbai Offices Will Face Action If They Do Not Give Paid Holiday or 2-hour Recess to Staff on THIS Day

Mumbai: In a stern warning, the Mumbai suburban district collector on Sunday said that offices and factories in the district will face action if their staff complain that they have not been given a paid holiday or two-hour recess on the voting day for Lok Sabha polls.

According to the dates announced by the Election Commission, the Mumbai suburban district will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.

In a notice, Mumbai Suburban District Collector Rajesh Kshirsagar, who is also the returning officer, said that establishments that cannot give their employees a holiday for the entire day should provide a two-hour break with the permission of the collector’s office.

The entities will face action in case of complaints about non-compliance, it added.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 11 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Congress Releases List of 3 Candidates; Papiya Chakraborty To Contest From Ghatal

9 hours ago

BJP Will Cause Riots On April 17, Cautions Mamata Banerjee After Attack on NIA in Bengal

9 hours ago

IMD Weather Alert: Heatwave And Rainfall Warning Issued For THESE States For Next Week

9 hours ago

Fraudster Poses As DGP Of Jammu And Kashmir, Demands For Money On Call; Legal Action Underway

10 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow