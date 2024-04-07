Home

News

Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can BJP Score A Hat-Trick in Bilaspur Constituency?

Bilaspur Constituency, Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bilaspur is a Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency in Chhattisgarh. Elections in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will b

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Bilaspur Constituency, Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024: Bilaspur is a Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency in Chhattisgarh. Elections in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases on April 19, 26, and May 7. The counting of votes will be conducted on June 4. As per the schedule released by the Election Commission of India(ECI), the last date for filing nominations will be concluded till April 19. The scrutiny of nomination will be held till April 20.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 22. The Bilaspur votes in the third phase on May 7. The prominent candidates contesting in the 2024 Bilaspur Lok Sabha Constituency include Tokhan Sahu from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Devender Singh Yadav from the Indian National Congress.

Bilaspur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Important Dates

Issue of Notification: 12-04-2024

Last Date for filing Nominations: 19-04-2024

Scrutiny of Nominations: 20-04-2024

Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: 22-04-2024

Date of Poll: 07-05-2024

Counting of Votes: 04-06-2024

Date before which the election shall be Completed: 06-06-2024

Bilaspur Lok Sabha Election 2024: Key Candidates

BJP Tokhan Sahu

INC Devendra Yadav

NOTA None of the above

Bilaspur Lok Sabha Election Result(2019)

In the 2019 general elections, BJP candidate Arun Sao emerged victorious, securing 634,559 votes, followed by INC’s Atal Shrivastav — 4,92,796 votes and BSPs’ Uttam Das Guroo Gosai — 21,180.

Party Candidate Votes % ±% BJP Arun Sao 634,559 52.47 INC Atal Shrivastav 4,92,796 40.75 BSP Uttam Das Guroo Gosai 21,180 1.75

Bilaspur Lok Sabha Election Result(2014)

In the 2014 general elections, BJP candidate Lakhan Lal Sahu emerged victorious, securing 5,61,387 votes, followed by INC’s Karuna Shukla — 3,84,951 votes and BSPs’ Dharam Bhargav — 26,340.

Party Candidate Votes % ±% BJP Lakhan Lal Sahu 5,61,387 51.48 INC Karuna Shukla 3,84,951 35.30 BSP Dharam Bhargav 26,340 2.42

Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates related to this constituency as well as other seats of the Bilaspur Constituency, Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Election 2024. Find out who will be the winners, losers, victory margin, and all other details during our special election result coverage.







