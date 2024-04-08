Kerala SHOCKER: Migrant Worker From Arunachal Beaten To Death, 10 Arrested

Ernakulam: Ernakulam: A shocking incident has emerged from Kerala where a migrant worker from Arunachal Pradesh was tied to a pole and brutally thrashed to death by a furious mob in Ernakulam city. The victim, who worked as a chef at a local restaurant, was targeted by the mob. Police have arrested 10 persons in connection with the crime. The victim chef was identified as Ashok Das.

As per the police, Das had visited a female friend and when he was leaving her house the mob attacked him in Muvattupuzha. However, why the mob resorted to killing him is yet to be ascertained.

“It is confirmed that the victim was beaten to death by a group of people, and we have arrested 10 people,” a senior police official said.

Police have lodged a case and also investigating the case of the probable involvement of more people in the migrant worker’s murder.

Das’s mortal remains will be handed over to his family members in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.