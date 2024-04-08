NationalPolitics

Kerala SHOCKER: Migrant Worker From Arunachal Beaten To Death, 10 Arrested

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 17 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read

Ernakulam: Ernakulam: A shocking incident has emerged from Kerala where a migrant worker from Arunachal Pradesh was tied to a pole and brutally thrashed to death by a furious mob in Ernakulam city. The victim, who worked as a chef at a local restaurant, was targeted by the mob. Police have arrested 10 persons in connection with the crime. The victim chef was identified as Ashok Das.

As per the police, Das had visited a female friend and when he was leaving her house the mob attacked him in Muvattupuzha. However, why the mob resorted to killing him is yet to be ascertained.

“It is confirmed that the victim was beaten to death by a group of people, and we have arrested 10 people,” a senior police official said.

Police have lodged a case and also investigating the case of the probable involvement of more people in the migrant worker’s murder.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Das’s mortal remains will be handed over to his family members in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.
Further investigation into the matter is underway.


Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email 17 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Anti-Terror Agency NIA Denies Allegations Of Assault; Calls Attack On Team

12 hours ago

Delhi BJP Leader Bansuri Swaraj Makes Big Claim; Says AAP Govt Distributes Fake Medicines In Mohalla Clinics

14 hours ago

Congress Releases List of 3 Candidates; Papiya Chakraborty To Contest From Ghatal

15 hours ago

BJP Will Cause Riots On April 17, Cautions Mamata Banerjee After Attack on NIA in Bengal

15 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow