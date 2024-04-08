NationalPolitics

PM Modi to Begin Poll Campaign in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar Today, Check Full Schedule

PM Modi will address a rally in Aamabal village in Bhanpuri in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls on April 19.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: With just a few days left for the Lok Sabha elections to begin, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to start the poll campaign in Chhattisgarh by addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar on Monday.

Chhattisgarh Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap on Sunday said that the Prime Minister would start the Vijay Sankalp Shankhnaad rally, which is starting from Bastar.

“Prime Minister’s Vijay Sankalp Shankhnad Maharally is starting here from the land of our Bastar. He will address a rally in Aamabal village in Bhanpuri in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency. The Bharatiya Janata Party will win 11 out of 11 seats in Chhattisgarh. The BJP has already fixed a target of 400 and will achieve that target. Tomorrow, the country’s successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji will come along with our Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishu Deo Sai,” the Chhattisgarh Forest Minister said.

Elections in the 11 parliamentary constituencies of Chhattisgarh will take place in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

The BJP, which has a stronghold in Chhattisgarh, won 9 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha, while the Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only 2 seats.

In the 2014 election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 10 seats, while the INC only managed to win one seat.




