Rohit Sharma on India vs Pakistan Test series overseas: ‘That will be awesome’

India captain Rohit Sharma has said it will be “awesome” to play against Pakistan in a Test series overseas.

Club Prairie Fire podcast, co-hosted by Adam Gilchrist and Michael Vaughan, Rohit said he would "love" India and Pakistan to resume playing bilateral cricket on a regular basis, something that has been put on hold since Misbah-ul-Haq's team crossed the border to play a three-match ODI series in 2012-13

“I totally believe that,” Rohit responded to Vaughan’s question on whether for the sake of the health of Test cricket it would be beneficial for both India and Pakistan to play overseas, considering the chances of playing in either country remain uncertain due to the political stasis, which has lasted for close to two decades. India and Pakistan have not played a complete bilateral series involving, both Tests and white-ball cricket since Pakistan toured India in 2007 , a series Rohit still remembers.

Rohit said Pakistan are a “good” Test team with a strong bowling unit, which India would be keen to be pitted against. “They’re a good team. They have got a superb bowling line-up. So it’ll be a good contest especially if you play overseas conditions. That’ll be awesome.”

There have been several attempts made by administrators from both boards to resume bilateral cricket, including playing overseas in neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the UAE. In the recent years the ECB and Cricket Australia, too, have publicly voiced their interest in hosting the marquee series.

Rohit is the first major name in Indian cricket to publicly share his opinion on a topic that Indian cricket administrators have previously responded by saying the call of resuming bilateral ties with Pakistan was subject to permission from Indian government. “Yeah, I would love to,” Rohit said responding to Vaughan’s query on whether as India Test captain he would want to play regularly against Pakistan outside of ICC tournaments.