Rohit Sharma on India vs Pakistan Test series overseas: ‘That will be awesome’

Rohit said Pakistan are a “good” Test team with a strong bowling unit, which India would be keen to be pitted against. “They’re a good team. They have got a superb bowling line-up. So it’ll be a good contest especially if you play overseas conditions. That’ll be awesome.”
There have been several attempts made by administrators from both boards to resume bilateral cricket, including playing overseas in neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and the UAE. In the recent years the ECB and Cricket Australia, too, have publicly voiced their interest in hosting the marquee series.
Rohit is the first major name in Indian cricket to publicly share his opinion on a topic that Indian cricket administrators have previously responded by saying the call of resuming bilateral ties with Pakistan was subject to permission from Indian government. “Yeah, I would love to,” Rohit said responding to Vaughan’s query on whether as India Test captain he would want to play regularly against Pakistan outside of ICC tournaments.
“At the end of the day, we want to be in contest and I think it will be a great contest between the two sides. We anyway play them in ICC trophies, so it doesn’t really matter. It’s just pure cricket that I’m looking at. I’m not interested in anything else. It’s pure cricket, game between bat and ball. It’ll be a great contest.”
Source link