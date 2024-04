Match Report – BAN-W vs IND-W 1st T20I, April 28, 2024

India handed a debut to the big-hitting spin-allrounder S Sajana , the breakout star for Mumbai Indians in the 2024 WPL. The visitors decided to field a three-spin attack with Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil and Radha Yadav and two pacers in Renuka Singh Thakur and Pooja Vastrakar. Radha, the left-arm spinner, has returned to the XI after more than a year following an impressive WPL season. With Richa Ghosh as first-choice keeper, Yastika Bhatia has slotted in as a pure batter.