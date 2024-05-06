Match Report – BAN-W vs IND-W 4th T20I, May 06, 2024

Toss Bangladesh chose to bowl vs India
Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and decided to bowl in the fourth T20I against India, on a cloudy day in Sylhet. India have already sealed the five-match series 3-0 comfortably.
Asha became the first Indian to pick up a five-for in the Women’s Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore, held in February-March. In all, she was the second-highest wicket-taker (12 scalps) in the competition as RCB put aside their poor first season with a championship-winning run this year.
This is also Harmanpreet Kaur’s 300th international game.
Bangladesh: 1 Dilara Akter, 2 Murshida Khatun, 3 Rubya Haider, 4 Nigar Sultana (capt & wk), 5 Ritu Moni, 6 Habiba Islam, 7 Rabeya Khan, 8 Nahida Akter, 9 Shorifa Khatun, 10 Marufa Akter, 11 Shorna Akter.
India: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 Smriti Mandhana, 3 D Hemalatha, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Richa Ghosh (wk), 6 Deepti Sharma, 7 S Sajana, 8 Pooja Vastrakar, 9 Titas Sadhu, 10 S Asha, 11 Radha Yadav.
Source link