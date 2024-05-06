Match Report – BAN-W vs IND-W 4th T20I, May 06, 2024

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and decided to bowl in the fourth T20I against India, on a cloudy day in Sylhet. India have already sealed the five-match series 3-0 comfortably.

Asha became the first Indian to pick up a five-for in the Women’s Premier League for Royal Challengers Bangalore, held in February-March. In all, she was the second-highest wicket-taker (12 scalps) in the competition as RCB put aside their poor first season with a championship-winning run this year.